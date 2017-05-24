FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SaudiGulf Airlines expects to agree Boeing 777 order by Q3 -CEO
May 24, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 3 months ago

SaudiGulf Airlines expects to agree Boeing 777 order by Q3 -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - SaudiGulf Airlines expects to finalise an agreement for up to 16 Boeing 777 airliners with the planemaker by the third quarter of this year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Boeing announced this week it was in talks to sell widebody jets to SaudiGulf but did not disclose the aircraft type.

Privately owned SaudiGulf is targeting delivery of the 777s from 2020, Chief Executive Samer al-Majali told Reuters by email. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely)

