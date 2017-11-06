FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Al-Tayyar says work continues despite board member reportedly detained
Sections
Featured
The toughest job in American diplomacy
NORTH KOREA
The toughest job in American diplomacy
Growth without scale: Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile headache
Business
Growth without scale: Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile headache
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2017 / 6:38 AM / in 6 minutes

Saudi's Al-Tayyar says work continues despite board member reportedly detained

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Al Tayyar Travel said on Monday that its business was continuing despite media reports that one of its non-executive board members had been detained.

The company named the board member as Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar and said he had direct and indirect stakes in the company totalling 29.72 percent.

“The company confirms the continuation of its business to serve the interests of its shareholders and customers,” it said in a stock exchange statement, without giving details or revealing why he was reportedy held.

Saudi authorities have detained dozens of senior officials and businessmen in recent days in an anti-corruption probe. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.