FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Saudi Alhokair units sign $1.2 bln financing for real estate deals
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
June 23, 2013 / 1:16 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Saudi Alhokair units sign $1.2 bln financing for real estate deals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Amends name in paragraph 1 to that of parent company, not listed unit)

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Two units of Saudi Arabia’s Fawaz Alhokair Group have signed sharia-compliant financing facilities worth 4.6 billion riyals ($1.2 billion) to fund real estate developments, a statement said on Sunday.

Arabian Centers Company Limited (ACCL) and Saudi FAS completed deals worth 2.7 billion riyals and 1.9 billion riyals respectively, according to a statement from law firm Latham & Watkins, which advised the firms.

The transactions took almost a year to complete due to the complex structures which have never been used in Saudi before, Muhanad Awad, chief executive of FAS Capital, the financial and investment arm of Alhokair, said in the statement.

Alinma Bank, Gulf International Bank, National Commercial Bank, Samba Financial Group and Saudi Hollandi Bank provided the ACCL facility, with Alinma the sole financier of the Saudi FAS deal, the statement added.

No details of the terms for the financing was provided. King & Spalding was legal counsel to the banks. ($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.