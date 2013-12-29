FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia's Almarai proposes 2013 dividend of 1 riyal per share
December 29, 2013

Saudi Arabia's Almarai proposes 2013 dividend of 1 riyal per share

DUBAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Almarai said on Sunday that its board has recommended a cash dividend of one riyal ($0.27) per share for 2013.

The total value of the distributed dividend would be 600 million riyals, the company said in a statement on the Saudi bourse.

The dividend represents 10 percent of the nominal value of each share, it said.

Almarai gave a dividend of 1.25 riyals per share in 2012, according to Saudi bourse data. ($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Praveen Menon. Editing by Nadia Saleem.)

