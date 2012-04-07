FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Almarai Q1 net profit up 2.9 percent
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 7, 2012 / 8:21 AM / in 6 years

Saudi's Almarai Q1 net profit up 2.9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Saudi dairy and food maker Almarai Trading Co said on Saturday its first-quarter net profit rose 2.9 percent to 242.1 million riyals ($64.6 million) from 235.2 million riyals a year ago, as wider regional distribution boosted sales.

Sales rose by 17 percent on the year to 2 billion riyals, it said.

“In particular, this was driven by bakery growth in the Gulf countries and poultry expansion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Almarai in a statement posted on the Saudi bourse’s website. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Isabel Coles)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.