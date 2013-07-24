Saudi dairy firm Almarai picks banks to arrange hybrid sukuk - sources

DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian dairy producer Almarai Co has chosen four banks to arrange the sale of a hybrid Islamic bond, or sukuk, banking sources said on Wednesday, in what would be a first for the kingdom’s debt market.

The Gulf’s largest dairy firm has mandated the investment banking arm of Banque Saudi Fransi, BNP Paribas , HSBC’s Saudi Arabian unit and Standard Chartered to arrange the transaction, two bankers said.

The offering, which is not imminent, is likely to be denominated in Saudi riyals, although the company could opt to issue in dollars instead, four bankers said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the information is private.

A spokesman for Almarai was not reachable for comment.

“Both dollars and local currency are on the table,” said a Saudi-based banker who pitched for the deal but whose institution was not selected.

Hybrid structures are rare in the Gulf region, although two banks in the United Arab Emirates have tested markets with hybrid sukuk since last year. Majid Al Futtaim, a UAE conglomerate, met investors in May ahead of a possible corporate hybrid bond but unfavourable market conditions stalled the sale.

Hybrids are usually accounted for as subordinated debt on a firm’s balance sheet, and contain some equity characteristics. (Editing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Louise Heavens)