FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Almarai says shareholders approve 50 pct capital hike
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2013 / 5:51 AM / in 4 years

Saudi Almarai says shareholders approve 50 pct capital hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Almarai has received shareholder approval to increase its capital by 50 percent to 6 billion Saudi riyals ($1.60 billion), the dairy firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company will increase the number shares to 600 million from 400 million by issuing one bonus share for every two outstanding shares. Each share has a nominal value of 10 riyals.

The capital increase will support Almarai’s 15.7 billion riyals five-year capital funding programme, according to a statement to the Saudi bourse.

Almarai last week mandated four banks to arrange the sale of a 1.7 billion riyals Islamic hybrid bond, or sukuk. ($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.