April 6, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Almarai Q1 profit rises 7.3 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Almarai Co said on Sunday its first-quarter profit rose 7.3 percent, missing analysts’ estimates despite higher sales and a one-off gain from an acquisition.

Almarai made a net profit of 273.6 million riyals ($73 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 255.1 million riyals a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Analysts on average forecast Almarai would make a quarterly profit of 284.9 million riyals.

The company had sales worth 2.72 billion riyals in the first quarter, up 12.3 percent from a year earlier.

Almarai made a one-off gain of 20.9 million riyals in the first quarter from the acquisition of shares in International Pediatric Nutrition Company. ($1 = 3.7504 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
