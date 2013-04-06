FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi dairy producer Almarai says Q1 net profit grew 5pc in year
April 6, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Saudi dairy producer Almarai says Q1 net profit grew 5pc in year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, April 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian dairy producer Almarai Co said its first quarter net profit was 255 million riyals ($68 million), a 5.4 percent rise over the same quarter of 2012 but a 30.9 percent drop from the previous quarter.

The company said in a bourse statement on Saturday it attributed its year-on-year profit growth to increased revenue in all its products, particularly in poultry sales. The fall in income from the last quarter was a result of seasonal consumption habits, it said.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
