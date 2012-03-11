FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Almarai raises $267 mln from debut sukuk
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 11, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 6 years ago

Saudi's Almarai raises $267 mln from debut sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, March 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Almarai Co, the Gulf’s biggest dairy firm by market value, raised 1 billion riyals ($266.6 million) through a sukuk, or Islamic bond, issue on March 7, the firm said in a bourse statement on Sunday.

“Almarai successfully issued sukuk for 1 billion riyals on March 7, 2012. The orders reached 4.7 billion riyals, 4.7 times oversubscribed,” the statement said.

It is the first time that Almarai has issued public debt, having begun roadshows for the offering last month.

HSBC Saudi Arabia was the arranger of the sukuk. ($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by David French)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.