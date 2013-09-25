IFR-Saudi's Almarai sets guidance of 6mL+200bp on 1.7 bln riyal hybrid sukuk

Sept 25 (IFR) - Saudi Arabian dairy firm Almarai Co has set guidance of 200 basis points over six-month Libor on a planned 1.7 billion riyal ($453.2 million) Tier 1 hybrid sukuk, a banker said.

The company completed two-week roadshows last Friday and opened books on the deal this week.

The deal is expected to be wrapped up early next week, with early indications from investors suggesting that demand is likely to be high, the banker said.

If completed successfully, it would be the first corporate hybrid sukuk - a perpetual sukuk with equity-like characteristics - in the Gulf region. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)