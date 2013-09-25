FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IFR-Saudi's Almarai sets guidance of 6mL+200bp on 1.7 bln riyal hybrid sukuk
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
September 25, 2013 / 4:56 AM / 4 years ago

IFR-Saudi's Almarai sets guidance of 6mL+200bp on 1.7 bln riyal hybrid sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (IFR) - Saudi Arabian dairy firm Almarai Co has set guidance of 200 basis points over six-month Libor on a planned 1.7 billion riyal ($453.2 million) Tier 1 hybrid sukuk, a banker said.

The company completed two-week roadshows last Friday and opened books on the deal this week.

The deal is expected to be wrapped up early next week, with early indications from investors suggesting that demand is likely to be high, the banker said.

If completed successfully, it would be the first corporate hybrid sukuk - a perpetual sukuk with equity-like characteristics - in the Gulf region. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.