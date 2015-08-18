FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Almarai to issue 2bln riyal sukuk-statement
August 18, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

Almarai to issue 2bln riyal sukuk-statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian dairy producer Almarai will issue a senior sukuk of up to 2 billion riyals ($533 million) to help finance investment plans, it said on Tuesday in a statement published on the bourse website.

The sukuk will be offered to local investors and is subject to market conditions, it said in its statement, adding it had mandated HSBC Saudi Arabia and Samba Capital and Investment Management Co to act as joint lead managers. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

