FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi dairy firm Almarai eyes $500 mln sukuk sale - CFO
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Saudi dairy firm Almarai eyes $500 mln sukuk sale - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, May 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian dairy producer Almarai Co is planning to raise at least $500 million from the sale of its debut international Islamic bond, or sukuk, the company’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

“We are considering it an we are studying it. In the next few months we will have a decision,” Paul Louis Gay told reporters, adding the company could tap global debt markets in the next 12 months. He said the target for the sukuk would be regional investors.

“We’re looking at how to get financing internationally. Almarai is growing and is becoming too big for the local Saudi market. It’s our responsibility to be among the first to address this,” Gay said. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman and Marwa Rashad; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.