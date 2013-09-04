FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Almarai mandates banks for 1.7 bln riyal hybrid sukuk sale
September 4, 2013 / 5:47 AM / in 4 years

Saudi's Almarai mandates banks for 1.7 bln riyal hybrid sukuk sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian dairy producer Almarai Co has mandated four banks to arrange the sale of a 1.7 billion riyals ($453.3 million) Islamic hybrid bond, or sukuk, the company said on Wednesday.

The Gulf’s largest dairy firm has mandated the investment banking arm of Banque Saudi Fransi, BNP Paribas , HSBC’s Saudi Arabian unit and Standard Chartered to hold investor meetings during the next two weeks, it said in a statement posted on the Saudi bourse.

The issue will have a perpetual maturity, meaning that the company can count the proceeds towards its equity position. It is Almarai’s first such issue and one of the first ever hybrid bonds from a Saudi corporate.

The offering, part of a 15.7 billion riyal 5-year capital funding program, will be denominated in Saudi riyals and sold to sophisticated investors residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

