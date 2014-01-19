FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank halves H2 dividend after Q4 profit drop
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 19, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank halves H2 dividend after Q4 profit drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s largest listed lender, said in a bourse filing on Sunday its board had recommended a cash dividend of 1 riyal ($0.27) per share for the second half of 2013.

The dividend is half of what Al Rajhi paid out for the final six months of 2012.

Al Rajhi reported a 19.1 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit last Thursday as operating expenses rose - likely due to higher provisioning.

In a separate statement on Sunday, Al Rajhi said it would boost its capital by 8 percent through a bonus share issue, which would gift shareholders 1 free share for every 12 shares they own in the bank. ($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.