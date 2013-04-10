Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank posts 2 pct rise in Q1 net profit

RIYADH, April 10 (Reuters) - Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s largest listed lender, posted on Wednesday a 2 percent increase in its first-quarter net profit.

The bank made 2.05 billion riyals ($546.6 million) in the three months ending March 31, compared with 2.01 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement to the Saudi bourse.

Nine analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank to post, on average, 2.03 billion riyals for the first quarter. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Writing by David French; Editing by Bernardo Vizcaino)