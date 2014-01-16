Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank Q4 net profit drops 19.1 pct

DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s largest listed lender, widely missed analyst expectations as it posted a 19.1 percent slump in its fourth-quarter net profit.

The bank made 1.55 billion riyals ($413.3 million) in the three months to December 31, compared with 1.91 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement to the Saudi bourse on Thursday.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expected the bank to post a net profit of 1.99 billion riyals for the fourth quarter.

Profit for full-year 2013 slipped 5.7 percent to 7.44 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)