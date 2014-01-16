FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank Q4 net profit drops 19.1 pct
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 16, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank Q4 net profit drops 19.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s largest listed lender, widely missed analyst expectations as it posted a 19.1 percent slump in its fourth-quarter net profit.

The bank made 1.55 billion riyals ($413.3 million) in the three months to December 31, compared with 1.91 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement to the Saudi bourse on Thursday.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expected the bank to post a net profit of 1.99 billion riyals for the fourth quarter.

Profit for full-year 2013 slipped 5.7 percent to 7.44 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.