Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank posts near-flat Q2 profit
July 10, 2013 / 12:57 PM / 4 years ago

Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank posts near-flat Q2 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s largest listed lender, posted a slight rise in its second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, in line with analysts’ forecasts.

The bank made 2.12 billion riyals ($565.3 million) in the three months to June 30, compared with 2.09 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement to the Saudi bourse.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank, on average, to post a net profit of 2.13 billion riyals for the second quarter.

Profit for the opening six months of the year was 4.17 billion riyals, up from 4.10 billion riyals in the corresponding period of 2012. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; editing by Matt Smith)

