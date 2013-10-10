FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank Q3 net profit slumps 8.1 pct, misses estimates
October 10, 2013 / 12:54 PM / 4 years ago

Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank Q3 net profit slumps 8.1 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s largest listed lender, posted a 8.1 percent drop in its third-quarter net profit on Thursday, widely missing the average forecast of analysts.

The bank made 1.72 billion riyals ($458.6 million) in the three months to September 30, compared with 1.87 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement to the Saudi bourse.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank, on average, to post a net profit of 2.08 billion riyals for the third quarter. ($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by William Maclean)

