Saudi travel firm Al Tayyar says CEO resigns, to leave Oct
August 29, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

Saudi travel firm Al Tayyar says CEO resigns, to leave Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Al Tayyar Travel Group said on Thursday its board of directors had accepted the resignation of Chief Executive Officer, Fahad bin Ibrahim Aljarboa.

Aljarboa will leave the firm on October 17, when his contract ends, the statement to the Saudi stock market said.

No replacement was named in the statement. The travel agency firm, founded in 1980 by group president Nasser bin Aqeel al-Tayyar as a single reservation office in Riyadh, had raised 1.37 billion riyals from its IPO in May last year. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

