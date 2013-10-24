Profits up at Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel on sales growth

(Adds further detail, context)

DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Al Tayyar Travel Group posted a 6.8 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, citing higher sales and revenues from airlines incentives.

The firm made a net profit of 214.9 million riyals ($57 million) in the three months to September 30, up from 201.3 million riyals in the same period of 2012, it said in a statement.

Despite the increase, the net profit figure fell short of a forecast made by Arqaam Capital, which expected Al Tayyar to make 231 million riyals.

Al Tayyar attributed the higher profit to an 11 percent rise in sales and a 43 percent jump in income from its airline incentives and reservation systems business.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

The company said in August that its chief executive, Fahad bin Ibrahim Aljarboa, would leave the firm on October 17. No replacement was named. ($1=3.7504 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Greg Mahlich)