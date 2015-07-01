FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Alwaleed says to give $32 bln to charity in coming years
July 1, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Alwaleed says to give $32 bln to charity in coming years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, July 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, the chairman of Kingdom Holding, will donate $32 billion to charity in coming years via Alwaleed Philanthropies, he said on Wednesday.

The sum represents his entire wealth, he told a news conference in Riyadh, and will be given to charities including those that promote health, disease eradication, disaster relief and women’s rights. He did not say in an initial statement what impact, if any, it would have on his holdings.

Reporting By Angus McDowall, Editing by William Maclean

