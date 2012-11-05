FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia names Prince Mohammed bin Nayef as interior minister
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 4:55 PM / in 5 years

Saudi Arabia names Prince Mohammed bin Nayef as interior minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia appointed Prince Mohammed bin Nayef as Interior Minister on Monday, relieving his uncle Prince Ahmed of the job only four-and-a-half months after his appointment.

“Prince Ahmed is relieved of his position as interior minister at his own request and Prince Mohammed bin Nayef is appointed,” said a royal decree carried on Saudi Press Agency.

Prince Mohammed, the son of the former veteran interior minister Prince Nayef who died in June, has been deputy interior minister responsible for security for many years. He is seen by Western countries as having spearheaded Saudi efforts to crush al Qaeda in the conservative Islamic kingdom.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
