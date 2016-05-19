FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia sends request for proposals for US dollar bond
May 19, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

Saudi Arabia sends request for proposals for US dollar bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has sent banks a request for proposals for a potential US dollar bond, according to several sources.

The sovereign is expected to issue in the international capital markets sometime this year to fund a burgeoning fiscal deficit. Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia signed a US$10bn five-year bank loan, the government’s first significant foreign borrowing for over a decade.

JP Morgan, HSBC and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi coordinated the loan, which pays an all-in margin of 120bp.

Saudi Arabia is rated A1 by Moody‘s, A- by Standard & Poor’s and AA- by Fitch. All three agencies have cut the sovereign’s ratings in recent months, with S&P downgrading it by three notches since October. (Reporting by Sudip Roy (additional reporting by Michael Turner); editing by Julian Baker)

