6 months ago
Saudi Arabia issues request for proposals for international sukuk - sources
#Financials
February 21, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 6 months ago

Saudi Arabia issues request for proposals for international sukuk - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has sent a request for proposals (RFP) to banks for a U.S. dollar sukuk, or Islamic bond, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The sovereign has approached banks which were involved in its debut international bond issuance in October last year, sources said.

Saudi Arabia's first international bond sale, at $17.5 billion, was the largest ever across emerging markets.

Reporting by Celine Aswad and Sudip Roy; writing by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Louise Heavens

