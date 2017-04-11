FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia starts marketing dual-tranche sukuk
April 11, 2017 / 7:55 AM / 4 months ago

Saudi Arabia starts marketing dual-tranche sukuk

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 11 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has opened books on its debut US dollar sukuk, according to a lead.

The sovereign is marketing a five-year tranche at 115bp area over mid-swaps. It also marketing a 10-year tranche at plus 155bp area.

The deal is Wednesday's business. Citi, HSBC and JP Morgan are the global coordinators. They are joined as leads by BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and NCB Capital.

Saudi Arabia is rated A1 by Moody's, A- by Standard & Poor's (unsolicited) and A+ by Fitch.

Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers

