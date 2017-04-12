BRIEF-Kuwait International Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago
LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - Saudi Arabia has cut pricing by 10bp on both tranches of its debut US dollar sukuk offering, according to leads.
The sovereign has announced guidance of 105bp area over mid-swaps for the five-year note and 145bp area for the 10-year.
That compares with initial marketing levels of plus 115bp area and plus 155bp area.
The combined order books are over US$25bn.
The deal will be priced later today.
Citi, HSBC (B&D) and JP Morgan are global coordinators. They are joined as leads by BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and NCB Capital.
The 144A/Reg S deal will be rated A1 by Moody's and A+ by Fitch.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
BEIJING, April 16 A senior official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) is under investigation for suspected links to a loan scandal, the financial magazine Caixin reported, citing sources close to the matter.