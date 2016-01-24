FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabian Airlines to raise 5 bln riyals in Islamic bonds in Q2
#Intel
January 24, 2016 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi Arabian Airlines to raise 5 bln riyals in Islamic bonds in Q2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), the kingdom’s national carrier, plans to raise as much as 5 billion riyals ($1.33 billion) in Islamic bonds (sukuk) in the second quarter to refinance existing debt and purchase new aircraft, an airline official said.

Saudia is in negotiations with local banks, the airline’s director-general Saleh al-Jasser was quoted as saying in a Bloomberg interview on the sidelines of the Bahrain airshow.

A Saudia spokesman confirmed the details to Reuters.

The carrier is planning to expand its fleet to 200 aircraft by 2020 from a current fleet of 157, according to a fleet tracking website. It will receive 29 new aircraft in 2016 as it plans to increase frequency on some existing routes as well as launch new routes to the Maldives, Munich, Algiers and Ankara, the spokesman said.

It will also retire about 19 aircraft in the coming years.

Saudia placed an order for 30 A320neo planes and 20 A330-300 Regional aircraft worth around $8.2 billion at the Paris airshow last year, to be used for domestic and regional routes.

The delivery and financing of these aircraft will be done by Islamic financing in a sale and leaseback deal with Dubai-based International Airfinance Corporation (IAFC).

$1 = 3.7510 riyals Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Bolton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
