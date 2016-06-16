FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Saudi Aramco says minor pipeline fire extinguished, no impact on oil supply
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 16, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Saudi Aramco says minor pipeline fire extinguished, no impact on oil supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco said a minor pipeline fire broke out on Thursday morning but was quickly put out with no injuries or impact on oil supply.

"Minor pipeline fire this morning near Ras Tanura was quickly extinguished and repairs completed," state oil company Aramco said on its Twitter account.

"No injuries and no impact on oil supply to our customers," it said. "Cause of incident under review."

Ras Tanura is in the east of Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter. The kingdom's biggest oil refinery is located there, and the port is a major oil operations centre. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.