FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Aramco says approves funding initiatives including sukuk programme
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

Saudi Aramco says approves funding initiatives including sukuk programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco’s IPO-ARMO.SE board has approved a number of funding initiatives including the creation of a sukuk programme, its weekly magazine the Arabian Sun reported on Wednesday.

The board, which met last week in Japan, has also decided to set up joint ventures for onshore and offshore rig services as well as provide interim financing for the planned Ras al-Khair maritime yard. No details were mentioned.

It has also approved an additional equity contribution for its Sadara joint venture with U.S. firm Dow Chemical. It did not disclose the size. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.