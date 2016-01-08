FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Aramco confirms studying options to list in capital markets
January 8, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi Aramco confirms studying options to list in capital markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - State oil giant Saudi Aramco confirmed on Friday that it has been studying various options to list in capital markets.

The firm said in a statement that the options included the listing “of an appropriate percentage of the company’s shares and/or the listing of a bundle (of) its downstream subsidiaries”.

Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told The Economist magazine in a transcript of an interview released on Thursday that the Saudi government was considering whether to sell shares in Aramco as part of a privatisation drive to raise money in an era of cheap oil.

Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Dale Hudson

