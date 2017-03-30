Saudi Aramco formally appoints banks to advise on share sale

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE has formally appointed JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and HSBC as international financial advisers for its initial public offering, expected to be the world's largest equity sale, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The trio join Moelis & Co and Evercore, which have been appointed independent financial advisers, one source said. The company has also appointed Saudi Arabia's NCB Capital and Samba Capital as local advisers, the sources said.

