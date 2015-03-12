Saudi Aramco nears $10 bln loan deal at tight pricing - sources

LONDON/DUBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s state oil giant, is close to completing a $10 billion tightly-priced loan, banking sources said on Thursday.

The cash replaces an existing $4 billion five-year loan due to mature later this year which Aramco uses as a back-up facility. The deal should conclude by the end of the month, said two of the sources.

Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.