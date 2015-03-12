FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Aramco nears $10 bln loan deal at tight pricing - sources
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 12, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi Aramco nears $10 bln loan deal at tight pricing - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON/DUBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s state oil giant, is close to completing a $10 billion tightly-priced loan, banking sources said on Thursday.

The cash replaces an existing $4 billion five-year loan due to mature later this year which Aramco uses as a back-up facility. The deal should conclude by the end of the month, said two of the sources.

Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Sandrine Bradley in London and David French in Dubai; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.