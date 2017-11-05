FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 5, 2017 / 4:27 AM / in 36 minutes

Billionaire Saudi prince Alwaleed detained in probe -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Billionaire Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who owns investment firm Kingdom Holding , is among people detained and under investigation by a new anti-corruption body, a senior Saudi official told Reuters on Sunday.

Also detained and under investigation is former Saudi finance minister Ibrahim al-Assaf, said the official, who declined to be identified under briefing rules. Neither man could be reached immediately for comment.

King Salman announced late on Saturday the creation of a new anti-corruption committee chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said had detained 11 princes, four current ministers and tens of former ministers. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Paul Tait)

