Banque Saudi Fransi Q1 net profit up 10 pct
April 10, 2012 / 1:36 PM / 6 years ago

Banque Saudi Fransi Q1 net profit up 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Banque Saudi Fransi posted a 10 percent gain in its first-quarter net profit to 789 million riyals ($210 million), according to a bourse statement on Tuesday, beating analysts’ average forecasts.

That compared with net earnings of 717 million riyals in the same period a year earlier and 661 million riyals in the last quarter of 2011.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the firm to post, on average, 778 million riyals in the first-quarter.

The company attributed its profit gains to an increase in total operating income, according to a statement posted on the website of the Saudi bourse. (Reporting By Angus McDowall)

