Saudi Binladin Group sells $267 mln short-term sukuk
#Credit Markets
August 8, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Saudi Binladin Group sells $267 mln short-term sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Binladin Group, one of the largest construction firms in the kingdom, has completed issuing a 1 billion riyal ($267 million) short-term Islamic bond, or sukuk, a statement from the arranging bank’s legal advisor said on Wednesday.

The sukuk, which has a 364-day tenor and was sold through the SBG Sukuk Ltd special purpose vehicle, pays a profit rate of 2.5 percent and is the third such issue from the company, the statement from Clifford Chance said.

HSBC’s Saudi Arabian unit was the sole bookrunner for the transaction, the statement added.

Binladin Group previously sold a 700 million riyal sukuk with a nine-month tenor in July 2010, and a 1 billion riyal one-year sukuk in July 2011. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

