FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Binladin completes $267 mln sukuk sale - sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 11, 2013 / 12:46 PM / in 4 years

Saudi's Binladin completes $267 mln sukuk sale - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Binladin Group, one of the largest construction firms in the kingdom, has completed a 1-billion-riyal ($266.7 million) Islamic bond sale, two bankers familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The transaction, structured as a sukuk al-murabaha, has a one-year lifespan and pays a profit rate of 2.5 percent, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they weren’t authorised to talk to the press.

A murabaha is a sharia-compliant cost-plus-profit arrangement.

Binladin Group was not immediately available for comment.

Sources said last month that BNP Paribas and the investment banking arm of Gulf International Bank were marketing a deal for Binladin Group to Saudi investors, with proceeds to be used to fund its projects.

The Islamic bond was sold to a wide range of investor types including financial institutions, asset managers and insurance funds among others, one of the bankers said.

The sukuk sale is the fourth carrying a 364-day tenor. The last, a 1 billion riyal ($266.7 million) offering, was completed in August, with previous deals in July 2010 and July 2011.

Binladin Group has already completed one, longer-dated local currency sukuk in 2013. It priced the 1.3-billion-riyal Islamic bond with a 2.5-year lifespan, arranged by the investment banking arm of Banque Saudi Fransi, in April. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; additional reporting by Marwa Rashad in Riyadh; editing by Dinesh Nair and Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.