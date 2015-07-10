FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia issued bond, C.Bank governor says - al-Iqtisadiya
July 10, 2015 / 2:11 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi Arabia issued bond, C.Bank governor says - al-Iqtisadiya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, July 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has issued bonds worth 15 billion riyals ($4 billion) to local banks this year to finance its budget deficit, its central bank governor was quoted saying by al-Iqtisadiya daily on Friday.

The bonds will help pay for a budget deficit now forecast to exceed the 145 billion riyals previously expected, Fahad al-Mubarak, Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) governor was quoted by al-Iqtisadiya as telling a news conference on Thursday. (Reporting By Marwa Rashad and Angus McDowall; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

