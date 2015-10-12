Saudi Arabia to issue 20 bln riyals of bonds next week -Maaal

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s government is in talks with local banks to sell them 20 billion riyals ($5.3 billion) of local currency bonds next week, the Maaal financial website reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

A five-year tranche will yield 1.92 percent, a seven-year portion 2.34 percent and a 10-year tranche 2.65 percent, according to Maaal.

Maturities and yields for this issue would be the same as in the government’s last bond issue in September, which was also 20 billion riyals.

The new issue will bring to 75 billion riyals the amount of bonds issued by the government this year. It resumed issuing bonds in July for the first time since 2007 to cover a budget deficit created by low oil prices. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)