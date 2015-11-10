FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi aims for first foreign bond as soon as next year -sources
November 10, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi aims for first foreign bond as soon as next year -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia aims to start selling bonds in the international market as soon as next year as it seeks new ways to cover a budget deficit caused by low oil prices, banking industry sources said on Tuesday.

The sources, who have been discussing the matter with officials in the central bank, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA), said authorities had not yet finalised a plan for foreign bond issues but were making progress towards that goal.

“If it’s going to be January, June or 2017, I‘m not sure,” said a senior Gulf banker, declining to be named because of commercial sensitivities. “But it’s something that’s top of their minds... It’s something that is definitely on the cards.”

writing by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet

