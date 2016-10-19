FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia prices EM record US$17.5bn bond
October 19, 2016 / 7:35 PM / 10 months ago

Saudi Arabia prices EM record US$17.5bn bond

Mike Gambale

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (IFR) - Saudi Arabia on Wednesday priced the largest-ever bond from an emerging markets sovereign, selling a US$17.5bn trade of five, 10 and 30-year tranches, a lead on the deal told IFR.

It sold a US$5.5bn five-year at 135bp over Treasuries with a 2.375% coupon, a US$5.5bn 10-year at plus 165bp and a coupon of 3.25%, and a US$6.5bn 30-year at plus 210bp and a 4.5% coupon.

Citi, HSBC and JP Morgan are global coordinators on the deal. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc Carnegie)

