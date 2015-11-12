Saudi stock exchange names Hussan acting CEO

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange said on Thursday that its chief executive Adel bin Saleh al-Ghamdi had resigned his position, which he had held since July 2013.

Khalid al-Hussan will become acting chief executive, the exchange said in a brief statement without giving a reason for the change. Hussan previously worked as chief of markets at the exchange, according to his LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad/Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Andrew Torchia)