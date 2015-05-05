Saudi privatisations may accelerate, stock exchange chief says

RIYADH, May 5 (Reuters) - A new government policy-making council may accelerate privatisations of state-owned companies in Saudi Arabia, Saudi Stock Exchange chief executive Adel al-Ghamdi said on Tuesday.

The Council of Economic and Development Affairs, comprising top officials, was created by King Salman when he took the throne in January.

Ghamdi, speaking at a major financial conference a day after the Capital Market Authority released rules allowing direct foreign investment in the Saudi stock market, said he had counted 10 companies that might be candidates for privatisation. He did not name them. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Andrew Torchia)