FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi to sell international bonds in 2016 - FinMin quoted by newspaper
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 28, 2015 / 3:13 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi to sell international bonds in 2016 - FinMin quoted by newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia plans to issue international bonds in 2016 to help maintain the solvency of the kingdom’s banking system, Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf was quoted as saying by local newspaper al-Eqtisadiah on Monday.

In July the kingdom resumed issuing local currency bonds to banks for the first time since 2007 to cover a budget deficit created by low oil prices, selling debt worth 115 billion riyals ($30.7 billion) to this point.

Saudi Arabia will post a budget deficit of 326 billion riyals in 2016, slightly lower than the 367 billion riyals forecast for the current year, it was revealed on Monday.

$1 = 3.7493 riyals Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by David French; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.