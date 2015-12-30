FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi companies estimate earnings impact of 2016 budget
December 30, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi companies estimate earnings impact of 2016 budget

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian companies are announcing
estimates of the impact on their earnings of fuel, electricity
and natural gas feedstock price hikes in the 2016 state budget. 
 
    
    
 COMPANY NAME                               ANNUAL COST IMPACT
 Al Jouf Agricultural Development Co        26 mln riyals
                                            directly, 6 mln
                                            riyals indirectly
 Alujain Corp                               10-40 mln riyals
 Electrical Industries Co                   3 mln riyals
 Methanol Chemicals Co                      30 mln riyals
 National Industrialization Co (Tasnee)     190 mln riyals
 Qassim Agricultural Co                     No significant
                                            impact
 Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co       300 mln riyals
 (PetroRabigh)                              
 Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co (SAFCO)        8 pct
 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC)        5 pct
 Saudi Cement Co                            68 mln riyals
 Saudi Electricity Co                       Cost rise offset
                                            by higher
                                            electricity
                                            tariffs
 Saudi Kayan                                8.5 pct
 United Electronics Co (Extra)              4.4 mln riyals
 Yamama Cement Co (YSCC)                    60 mln riyals
 Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (Yansab)   6.5 pct
 

 (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
