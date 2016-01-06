Saudi companies estimate earnings impact of 2016 budget

(Adds Middle East Paper, Najran Cement) Jan 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian companies are announcing estimates of the impact on their earnings of fuel, electricity and natural gas feedstock price hikes in the 2016 state budget. COMPANY NAME ANNUAL COST IMPACT Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons 22.1 mln riyals in 2016, declining amount to 2020 Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co 16 mln riyals Advanced Petrochemical 1.5 pct Al Jouf Agricultural Development Co 26 mln riyals directly, 6 mln riyals indirectly Alujain Corp 10-40 mln riyals Arabian Cement Co 40 mln riyals Bawan Company 12.5 mln riyals Dur Hospitality Co 5 mln riyals Electrical Industries Co 3 mln riyals Hail Cement 24 mln riyals Methanol Chemicals Co 30 mln riyals Middle East Paper Co 14 mln riyals Najran Cement Co 29 mln riyals National Company for Glass Industries 3.5 mln riyals National Industrialization Co (Tasnee) 190 mln riyals Qassim Agricultural Co No significant impact Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co 300 mln riyals (PetroRabigh) Sahara Petrochemical Co Production costs up 3 pct; impact on propane minimum but dependent on market prices Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) 8 pct Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co No significant impact Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) Profit down 120 mln riyals in 2016 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) 5 pct Saudi Cement Co 68 mln riyals Saudi Company for Hardware (SACO) 4-6 mln riyals Saudi Electricity Co Cost rise offset by higher electricity tariffs Saudi Kayan 8.5 pct Southern Province Cement Co 50 mln riyals Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) 5 pct United Electronics Co (Extra) 4.4 mln riyals Yamama Cement Co (YSCC) 60 mln riyals Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (Yansab) 6.5 pct (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Torchia)