Saudi Arabia sets 4.3 pct spending rise in 2014 budget plan
December 23, 2013 / 12:00 PM / 4 years ago

Saudi Arabia sets 4.3 pct spending rise in 2014 budget plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s government announced its 2014 state budget plan on Monday, projecting that spending would rise a modest 4.3 percent from this year’s planned amount.

Spending and revenues are both projected to total 855 billion riyals ($228 billion) next year. That compares with planned expenditure of 820 billion riyals and planned revenues of 829 billion riyals for 2013.

Actual expenditure and revenues in Saudi Arabia often turn out to be much larger than its projections, allowing the kingdom to post big budget surpluses, as oil prices generally come in higher than its conservative assumptions.

