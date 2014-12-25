FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi plans to raise spending 0.6 pct in 2015 budget, run deficit
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 25, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi plans to raise spending 0.6 pct in 2015 budget, run deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia plans to raise government spending by 0.6 percent to a record high next year while covering a large budget deficit due to plunging oil prices with its huge fiscal reserves, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

Spending in the kingdom’s 2015 state budget is projected at 860 billion riyals ($229 billion), up from 855 billion in the 2014 budget plan - the smallest increase in more than a decade.

Projected 2015 revenues would drop to 715 billion riyals from 855 billion in the 2014 plan, leaving a deficit of 145 billion.

Saudi Arabia will continue spending actively on economic development projects, social welfare and security despite the oil price slide and challenging conditions in the global economy, the ministry said. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.