Saudi Aramco official, three ministers to speak on budget

DUBAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - A senior official of state oil giant Saudi Aramco and the ministers of Economy and Planning, Finance, and Water and Electricity will appear at a news conference on Saudi Arabia’s 2016 state budget on Monday, official sources said on Sunday.

The news conference is scheduled for 1200 GMT on Monday and details of the budget are expected to be announced at or shortly before that time.

The ministers are expected to give presentations on their parts of the budget. The Maaal financial website reported that Aramco would be represented by chief executive Amin Nasser.

In recent years, the government has released the annual budget without holding a news conference. But the 2016 budget is expected to contain major changes in spending and possibly revenue policy in order to cut a deficit caused by low oil prices, and officials may want to explain these to the public.

The deficit for this year is expected to come in at about 400-500 billion riyals ($107-133 billion), around 20 percent of gross domestic product, prominent Saudi economists estimate.

They expect the 2016 budget to plan spending of about 800 billion riyals, roughly 20 percent lower than their estimate of this year’s actual spending. The result, if Brent oil stays around $40 a barrel next year, could be a deficit of around 200 billion riyals - still large, but enough of a cut to let Riyadh slow the liquidation of its foreign assets.

Minister of Economy and Planning Adel Fakieh took office in April and, in the administration of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has begun to play a key role in planning Saudi Arabia’s strategy to cope with an era of cheap oil.

As the company handling Saudi crude oil production, Aramco is central to economic policy and government finances. (Writing by Andrew Torchia; editing by Adrian Croft)