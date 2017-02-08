BRIEF-Longfor Properties reports Jan contracted sales of RMB12.04 bln
* In January group recorded contracted sales of RMB12.04 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI Feb 8 Saudi Cement's board has proposed paying a cash dividend of 2.75 riyals ($0.73) per share for the second half of 2016, the company said on Wednesday.
This compares with a proposed dividend of 3 riyals per share for the prior-year period.
Saudi Cement, one of the kingdom's largest cement firms by market value, last month reported a 6.3 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit. ($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold, editing by David Evans)
DUBAI/SINGAPORE, Feb 9 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has appointed international law firm White & Case as legal adviser for its planned initial public offering (IPO), expected to be the world's biggest, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
LISBON, Feb 9 Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank, is currently paying off the last 700 million euros of outstanding contingent covertible bonds (CoCos) to the government, CFO Miguel Braganca said on Thursday.